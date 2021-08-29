Mike the headless chicken first annual car show

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Wheel’s West Car Club put on their first annual car show today for day two of the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival in Fruita.

The club partnered with the Mike the Headless Chicken festival this year to hold the show just down the street from the festival in Circle Park in downtown Fruita.

The headless chicken even made an appearance at 2p.m. during the prize giveaway.

There was a large turnout of over 125 classic cars from all over the state. And the show brought in a lot of spectators as well as the mayor of Fruita. All entries qualify to win prizes such as a 65 inch TV donated by Family Health West. All proceeds from the show goes towards Fruita first responders.

