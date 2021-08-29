Advertisement

Crews responding to weed fire near the Bookcliffs

Crews are responding to weed fire near the Bookcliffs.
Crews are responding to weed fire near the Bookcliffs.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management and DeBeque Fire are working together on a fire north of the Bookcliffs.

The fire is at Triangle Park where Lane Canyon and Main Canyon meet and is a weed fire burning about 100 acres.

Evacuation orders have not been issued at this time.

Right now, officials do not know what caused the fire.

