Crews responding to weed fire near the Bookcliffs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management and DeBeque Fire are working together on a fire north of the Bookcliffs.

The fire is at Triangle Park where Lane Canyon and Main Canyon meet and is a weed fire burning about 100 acres.

Evacuation orders have not been issued at this time.

Right now, officials do not know what caused the fire.

