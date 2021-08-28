Mesa County Landfill to start maintenance project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Landfill will be starting a maintenance project that will add some delays for customers.

The inbound scale used for commercial cars will be closed on August 30 and last until Tuesday, September 7.

The maintenance project will add a corrosion-resistant coating to prepare it for winter. Once the coat is applied, it will take a week to cure completely.

Residents who use the landfill should expect delays. Incoming traffic will use the scale used for garbage trucks and other high-profile vehicles.

Mesa County Landfill recommends residents hold off on bringing in the trash to avoid backups and delays.

They also mention putting trash in dumpsters that city garbage trucks will pick up if possible.

