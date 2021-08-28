Dick’s Sporting Goods Grand Junction grand opening
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today is the grand opening day for the Grand Junction location of the new Dick’s sporting goods store at Mesa Mall.
The Grand Opening is a 3 day weekend event running from today through Sunday the 29th and includes raffles, prizes, and limited time coupons.
The area has been in need of a major sporting goods store for quite some time.
