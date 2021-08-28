Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week One, August 27

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By (Simon Lehrer) and (Dave Ackert)
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and results from the first Friday of high school football season.

Notable scores:

Montrose 46, GJ Central 6

Coronado 36, Grand Junction 7

Palisade 35, Rifle 3

Olathe 8, Grand Valley 8

Summit 0, Delta 27

Highlands Ranch 17, Fruita 42

Center 8, North Fork 42

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
District 51
Four D51 schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.
An extra 586 million gallons of water headed into Colo. rivers
Construction theft
Construction industry thefts in Grand Junction

Latest News

GJ Central Football Season Preview
Central Football Season Preview
Palisade Football Season Preview
Palisade Football Season Preview
Grand Junction Tigers Football
Grand Junction Football Season Preview
Fruita Monument Football Season Preview
Fruita Monument Football Season Preview