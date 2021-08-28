Bear incident forces Forest Service to close Avalanche Campground

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Avalanche Campground in Carbondale, Colo. was closed by the White River National Forest due to several black bears frequenting the campground.

The most recent incident occurred Wednesday evening when a black bear destroyed a tent in the campground. No one was hurt, but campers were present when the bear entered the campground. There was no bear attractant, such as food, to lure the bear into the camp.

“Clearly this bear understands campsites potentially mean food and is no longer afraid of people,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner. “We have reports of at least one other emboldened bear visiting the campground.”

The campground will remained closed at least through Labor Day weekend while the forest coordinates with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

For information about camping in the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, please call (970) 963-2266 or visit fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

