Rocky Mountain Gun Club closes its doors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After seven years in the Grand Valley, the Rocky Mountain Gun Club has announced they will be closing their doors.

According to a statement on their website, their mission is to “provide a world class, safe and comfortable place for gun and archery enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to shoot, train and acquire shooting related products and knowledge at a reasonable price.”

In a statement released by RMGC, they cite the challenges of 2020 and 2021 as leading them to make the decision to close.

Rocky Mountain Gun Club (KKCO 11 News)

As the gun club closes they offer a few answers on questions and concerns residents may have.

Retail Store:

RMGC will be open on Friday, Aug. 27 from 12 to 6 p.m.. There will be a Going Out of Business Sale from Tuesday, Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 4 from 12 to 6 p.m. RMGC encourages residents to stop by and take advantage of their discounted prices.

Memberships:

RMGC will offer full reimbursement of unused membership dues as store credit or 50% as cash.

NFA items:

RMGC will conduct a full inventory and contact each customer individually once they have collaborated with another licensed dealer to accommodate the transfer of items.

Consignments:

RMGC will contact each consignee individually to schedule returning their items.

RV and Boat Storage:

RMGC will contact each tenant individually to make plans.

For more information, please visit rmgcgj.com/.

