New affordable senior living comes to Rifle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A brand new senior living development in Rifle that provides affordable housing for those 55 and older will have it’s grand opening this Wednesday.

Maxfield Heights allows tenants to maintain their active lifestyles and includes amenities for individuals with hearing, vision and mobility challenges. The building has a modern look and great features like an outdoor dog park and raised garden. The property provides easy access to the area’s services so seniors don’t have to go far and is located conveniently near Rifle’s Senior Center.

They were able to break ground on the property in May of 2020 and even with Covid managed to stay mostly on track to open on time. The building has 50 one bedroom apartments.

