Heidi’s Colorful Colorado podcast tour comes to Grand Junction

Heidi's Colorful Colorado
Heidi's Colorful Colorado(Heidi's Colorful Colorado)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado native Heidi Ganahl started a podcast called Heidi’s Colorful Colorado with a goal of bringing people together and celebrating the amazing state we call home.

She launched the podcast in April of this year and started touring in May as a platform to celebrate the spirit of Colorado. She interviews various business owners, community leaders, health officials, and entrepreneurs with the goal to get them to tell their stories and explain what makes Colorado so special and why they love it.

”I ask 2 questions of everybody,” said Heidi Ganahl. “One is when people ask you from out of state why you love Colorado or why you live here, what do you say? How do you answer that? And the other question I ask is what’s the most Colorado thing you’ve ever done? And most of them include 14ers or river rafting or something around nature. But there’s also a lot of talk about the spirit of Colorado. And this big attitude that you can do anything here. It’s about opportunity and rugged individualism.”

Her goal is to visit all 64 counties by the end of the year.

