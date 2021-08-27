Governor Jared Polis orders flags to be lowered to half-staff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - To honor the U.S. service members and victims of the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, Gov. Polis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags on all Colo. public buildings were immediately lowered and will be until the sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

President Biden also issued a proclamation on Thursday, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor those who were killed and the victims of the attack.

The proclamation reads, “As a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

The full proclamation from President Biden can be read here.

