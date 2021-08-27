Advertisement

GJ Central Football Season Preview

The Warriors season started Thursday, Aug. 26th at 7:00pm vs Montrose
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:38 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Central Warriors kicked off their season vs the Montrose Indians Thursday night for our first football game of the season. They were looking to bounce back this year after a disappointing winless 0-6 season last year.

The team has been putting an emphasis on character this year at camp. We went out to a practice before their first game of the season and here’s what coach had to say: “It’s been really good you know during this offseason we really had a focus on character you know we even had leadership meetings in the off season and a pretty good summer workout and that’s sort of thing and so I think the kids are excited in here the last couple of weeks and it’s just been a blast couple of weeks and it’s just been a blast being around these guys.”

So the warriors, were looking pretty sharp at practice, they were trying to beat the Montrose Indians for the first time since 2016 over at Stocker Stadium on Thursday but came up short losing 46-6.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
District 51
Four D51 schools experiencing Covid outbreaks
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the...
Structure fire under investigation at recycling center
CPW Hot Sulphur Springs District Wildlife Manager Jeff Behncke examines moose tracks on Sundog...
New Mexico man attacked by bull moose in Winter Park

Latest News

Palisade Football Season Preview
Palisade Football Season Preview
Grand Junction Tigers Football
Grand Junction Football Season Preview
Fruita Monument Football Season Preview
Fruita Monument Football Season Preview
Peyton Brock is our Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Peyton Brock