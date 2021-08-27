Contractor to begin repairs on I-70 Glenwood Canyon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has awarded the project to Lawrence Construction, who will begin the I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project repairs.

CDOT warns motorists to expect delays while traveling on I-70 Glenwood Canyon, due to intermittent daytime and nighttime closures required for crews to complete repair work.

The repair work to be done specifically focuses on Mile Point 123.5 (Blue Gulch), which has suffered from considerable damage due to being hit by several major material slides, including debris and mudslides. This section of roadway is currently down to one lane in each direction until repairs can be made.

Portions of the eastbound roadway retaining wall adjacent to the recreation path were destroyed or severely damaged in the event. On the westbound deck, removal and rebuilding of the damaged parapet wall, and concrete deck will be in tandem with the work on the culvert.

CDOT crews have been busy setting up permanent traffic control barriers at this MP. They have also been excavating and hauling debris to prepare for the first phase of the project to begin.

“We are encouraged to get this project kicked off and have a contractor that mobilized so quickly and is using a plethora of local help,” said CDOT Executive Director, Shoshana Lew. “We understand how impactful the closures of the canyon are on the local economy. Governor Polis has been clear that he wants everything completed before Thanksgiving, and we are optimistic we will have the interstate back open to four lanes at this location by the end of November.”

Travel Impacts:

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is currently a permanent one lane closure at Mile Point 123.5 (Blue Gulch). Headed westbound the closure is 0.5 miles long, headed eastbound the closure is 1.5 miles long.

Intermittent lane closures should be expected for utility work that will also be present in the canyon.

Several night closures are identified in the contract in order to perform safety critical work that would be difficult to perform under live traffic. Those closures will impact one direction of travel at a time and cannot be consecutive nights. A robust outreach plan is in place to alert locals and visitors of these closures at least 72 hours before they are initiated.

Motorists should anticipate delays depending on traffic volumes.

It is imperative for motorists to drive the posted speed limit through the work zone and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Travelers are urged to slow down, obey the posted lowered speed limit and avoid all distractions.

This current phase of the emergency project is $6.1M.

For more information on project updates, please call (970) 319-1887 or email I70GlenwoodCanyon@gmail.com.

