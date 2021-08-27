Advertisement

CDC: Nearly 650K have received additional COVID vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
District 51
Four D51 schools experiencing Covid outbreaks
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
Vaccine still in testing for kids under 12
Divorced parents clashing over Covid-19 vaccine
Bridge destroyed at Hanging Lake from mudslides
White River National Forest provides update to Hanging Lake

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year
Prices for everyday goods and services rose in July by 5.4% compared to a year ago, according...
Economy: Inflation, prices still rising
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack