GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The 2021 Colorado State Fair begins today in Pueblo, running through Labor Day, September 6, with this year’s theme “All Roads Lead to the Colorado State Fair”.

Last year, Colorado was one of the few states nationwide that was able to safely hold the state fair during the pandemic.

Organizers say this year’s fair is shaping up to be the event that visitor’s exhibitors and community partners have loved for years. The fair is expected to have livestock, fine art, food exhibits, concerts and rodeos just to name a few events.

“We’re thrilled to once again be welcoming back Coloradans to Pueblo’s historic fairgrounds, where they will be able to enjoy fair favorites and find some new events,” said Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller. “We were proud to be one of the few states to hold a fair last year, but there’s really nothing like hearing the roar of the crowd, the melodies of the carnival music, and the rumble of the monster truck rally. We hope our visitors are ready to continue the tradition of the fair and I hope they remember there’s too much to do in just one day!”

Some new this year; a new master showmanship competition, Duke of the Chutes X Broncs event, a new tourism exhibit and a live mural painting.

This years concert lineup includes; Casey Donahew, Dustin Lynch, Diamond Rio, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Jon Pardi, Nelly, and Luis Ángel “El Flaco.”

Organizers say during the fair, admission is free on Mondays for older adults. Kids are free on Fridays. All visitors have $2 admission on Tuesday. All active military and first responders pay half price on Sunday, Aug. 29 and health care, frontline and essential workers pay half price on Friday Aug. 27.

All visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

State Fair Hours are Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-11p.m.

For a more complete schedule of events, hours and other information, you can visit, www.coloradostatefair.com

