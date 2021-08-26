Advertisement

Several displaced after multi-unit house fire

Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after house fire(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A multi-unit house fire has displaced as many as nine people. The Clifton Fire Department was called out to Pauline Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived they found the home fully engulfed.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced. We have not heard of any reports of injuries. This is a developing story.

