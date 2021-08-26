Advertisement

Several displaced after multi-unit house fire

Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after house fire(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A multi-unit house fire has displaced as many as nine people. The Clifton Fire Department was called out to Pauline Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived they found the home fully engulfed.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced. We have not heard of any reports of injuries. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the...
Structure fire under investigation at recycling center
CPW Hot Sulphur Springs District Wildlife Manager Jeff Behncke examines moose tracks on Sundog...
New Mexico man attacked by bull moose in Winter Park
Design plan for GJFD's new Fire Station 3
Grand Junction Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station
The COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the unpredictability of the virus as it evolves,...
COVID-19 vaccine recommended for those previously infected with virus, says MCPH
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle

Latest News

Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
The Mesa County Commissioners' office, located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa Co. expected to meet Aug. 30 voting system deadline, says Commissioner Cody Davis
The inside of one of the rooms set aside for children at Amos Counseling.
Amos Counseling offering free childcare to clients
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire