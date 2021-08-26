Advertisement

Palisade Football Season Preview

The Bulldogs season is set to kickoff Friday, Aug. 27th at Rifle High School at 7:00pm
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade Bulldogs went 4-2 last year in the shortened season. 4-1 in league play, with their only losses coming from Lutheran and Conifer. This year the bulldogs have their eyes set on the ultimate prize, a state title.

Speaking of state title’s their first matchup is at Rifle High School vs the defending champs themselves of the 3A 2020-21 Spring Season the Rifle Bears. But Head Coach Joe Ramunno has a good feeling about this year and is pretty proud to say the least. “Well we’ve got a great group of young guys and then they work hard and they do everything we’ve asked of them and so it’s about executing and doing the little things right and you know if as long as we’ll have effort you know we have the work effect that we have will have a chance” he said.

A few players we should look out for this year; he didn’t want to leave out Aaron Harris the center up front and Niko Marino as well. You can’t forget about the big guys.

