Advertisement

Four D51 schools experiencing Covid outbreaks

District 51
District 51(Gray TV)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - D51 is currently seeing Covid outbreaks in four different schools. The schools affected are Fruita Monument High school, Grand Mesa Middle School, Monument Ridge Middle School, and Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary.

An outbreak is classified as five students who are testing positive for the virus. The protocol for handling an outbreak is to have the infected child quarantine for two weeks and all other students who have been exposed will have to wear masks during that same time frame.

As we are currently only in week three of school widespread transmission is a concern but the district is working with the health department to try and contain the spread to keep learning in person. Mesa County Public Health also informs the school any time a child under the age of eighteen tests positive.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the...
Structure fire under investigation at recycling center
CPW Hot Sulphur Springs District Wildlife Manager Jeff Behncke examines moose tracks on Sundog...
New Mexico man attacked by bull moose in Winter Park
Design plan for GJFD's new Fire Station 3
Grand Junction Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station
The COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the unpredictability of the virus as it evolves,...
COVID-19 vaccine recommended for those previously infected with virus, says MCPH

Latest News

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Governor Polis advocates for easier administration of COVID-19 tests
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
The Mesa County Commissioners' office, located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa Co. expected to meet Aug. 30 voting system deadline, says Commissioner Cody Davis