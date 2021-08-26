Four D51 schools experiencing Covid outbreaks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - D51 is currently seeing Covid outbreaks in four different schools. The schools affected are Fruita Monument High school, Grand Mesa Middle School, Monument Ridge Middle School, and Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary.

An outbreak is classified as five students who are testing positive for the virus. The protocol for handling an outbreak is to have the infected child quarantine for two weeks and all other students who have been exposed will have to wear masks during that same time frame.

As we are currently only in week three of school widespread transmission is a concern but the district is working with the health department to try and contain the spread to keep learning in person. Mesa County Public Health also informs the school any time a child under the age of eighteen tests positive.

