Forest Service hiring for fire positions in the Rocky Mountain Region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The USDA Forest Service is looking to fill 100 wildland fire job openings including positions in Engine, Hotshot, Helitack, Handcrew, and Fuel.

The Fall Fire Hire event process will be expedited using Direct Hire Authority with vacancies to be filled for Fall 2021. All who are interested pursing a career in wildland fire management are encouraged to apply.

The current job openings include both permanent seasonal to permanent full-time positions, these include entry-level to supervisory forestry aid positions. The majority of positions to be filled are within the Rocky Mountain Region, which covers Colo., Kan., Neb., S.D., and Wyo.

All new hires will be provided with basic training. Those applying for higher-level positions must meet Interagency Fire Program Management (IFPM) and Forest Service – Fire Program Management (FS-FPM) qualifications before the closing date and a current Incident Qualifications and Certification (IQCS) Master Record or other documentation will be required for these positions.

The Forest Service has complied a list of helpful, recorded webinars which are available on the Microsoft Teams website to help prepare applicants. Note that you may be prompted to download the free Microsoft Teams application upon opening the links below.

Webinars:

Tips for Job Seekers

How to Write a Federal Resume

Hiring Qualifications & Eligibilities

Navigating USAJOBS.gov

Beginning on Aug. 27, the U.S. Government’s official website for employment opportunities will post the available vacancy announcements, this can be viewed at usajobs.gov/.

For more information on the list of current job openings, please visit fs.usda.gov/fireaviation.

For any questions, please contact the Forest Service office (using the list found in the link above) at your location of interest and ask to be directed to the fire management organization.

