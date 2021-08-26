Amos Counseling offering free childcare to clients

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction counseling office is offering free child care to clients who need someone to look after their kids while they are in sessions or classes.

Amos Counseling, located on N. 21st St., says it is the first office to offer this service in the state of Colorado. According to Amos, parents and guardians can have difficulty attending counseling if no one is around to look after their kids. Some parents cannot afford childcare in certain cases. This program, called “Kids Kared,” is meant to address that need. According to the office, it can accommodate children with a wide range of needs and provide counseling if needed to them as well.

Childcare Coordinator Heather Hanson explained that, ”You can come in for multiple needs of therapy, as well as court-ordered, and be able to, if your child needs therapy, we have therapists for that as well as childcare if the parents are in need of help with therapy, substance abuse, any of that, we also have Sober Living and we offer childcare for them as well at our Sober Living house.”

Hanson says the program aims to meet the needs of a full family.

