Advertisement

Amos Counseling offering free childcare to clients

Some parents may skip counseling because they have no options for childcare, according to Amos
The inside of one of the rooms set aside for children at Amos Counseling.
The inside of one of the rooms set aside for children at Amos Counseling.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction counseling office is offering free child care to clients who need someone to look after their kids while they are in sessions or classes.

Amos Counseling, located on N. 21st St., says it is the first office to offer this service in the state of Colorado. According to Amos, parents and guardians can have difficulty attending counseling if no one is around to look after their kids. Some parents cannot afford childcare in certain cases. This program, called “Kids Kared,” is meant to address that need. According to the office, it can accommodate children with a wide range of needs and provide counseling if needed to them as well.

Childcare Coordinator Heather Hanson explained that, ”You can come in for multiple needs of therapy, as well as court-ordered, and be able to, if your child needs therapy, we have therapists for that as well as childcare if the parents are in need of help with therapy, substance abuse, any of that, we also have Sober Living and we offer childcare for them as well at our Sober Living house.”

Hanson says the program aims to meet the needs of a full family.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Protesters gathered outside The Commons of Hilltop and waved to passing cars, some of which...
Protest held at Commons of Hilltop
Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Newlywed women found shot to death at Utah campsite
Design plan for GJFD's new Fire Station 3
Grand Junction Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station
Mesa County Board of Commissioners approve new Dominion voting equipment and contract extension
Board of Mesa County Commissioners unanimously approves new Dominion voting equipment and extends contract

Latest News

Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire
Bridge destroyed at Hanging Lake from mudslides
White River National Forest provides update to Hanging Lake
Exposure to smoke is a constant for wildland firefighters. This controlled fire was set to burn...
Forest Service hiring for fire positions in the Rocky Mountain Region
CPW Hot Sulphur Springs District Wildlife Manager Jeff Behncke examines moose tracks on Sundog...
New Mexico man attacked by bull moose in Winter Park