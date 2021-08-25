Advertisement

Wildland Fire Team wraps up busy season

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This fire season, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team had a busy summer not only fighting wild fires but also doing community service projects as well.

When not responding to fires, The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team spent the summer out in the community, completing community projects. Since June 1st, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team has completed more than forty graffiti removal projects in Mesa County. Crews painted and cleaned up graffiti on walls, fences, and dumpsters with the permission of the property owners.

They have also assisted local fire protection districts on a handful of small brush fires. Quick, aggressive fire suppression efforts from the team helped control these fires before they burned thousands of acres.

