Structure fire under investigation at recycling center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday evening the Grand Junction Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at CORRecycle. They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the building. There were workers inside of the building as flames erupted but they were able to safely evacuate as fire fighters arrived. Those employees inside the building had tried to stop the flames themselves before eventually calling the fire department.

As soon as crews arrived they set up what is known as a “defensive attack” in which they remain on the outside of the building drowning the heavy flames from above with a master stream from a ladder to avoid the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Since the fire broke out at a recycling center a lot of the burning material was made from plastic which is harmful when you breathe it in. In general inhalation of plastic fumes is always a concern to the fire department so they’ve taken steps to avoid these risks such as making sure fire fighters have their breathing apparatus, showering immediately and cleaning gear immediately.

By 8:40 PM crews were finally able to enter the building to begin extinguishing spot fires and to look for remaining hot spots inside the structure. The origin and cause remains unknown and experts say its a slow process to investigate.

