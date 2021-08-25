Advertisement

Structure fire under investigation at recycling center

They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the...
They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the building.(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday evening the Grand Junction Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at CORRecycle. They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the building. There were workers inside of the building as flames erupted but they were able to safely evacuate as fire fighters arrived. Those employees inside the building had tried to stop the flames themselves before eventually calling the fire department.

As soon as crews arrived they set up what is known as a “defensive attack” in which they remain on the outside of the building drowning the heavy flames from above with a master stream from a ladder to avoid the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Since the fire broke out at a recycling center a lot of the burning material was made from plastic which is harmful when you breathe it in. In general inhalation of plastic fumes is always a concern to the fire department so they’ve taken steps to avoid these risks such as making sure fire fighters have their breathing apparatus, showering immediately and cleaning gear immediately.

By 8:40 PM crews were finally able to enter the building to begin extinguishing spot fires and to look for remaining hot spots inside the structure. The origin and cause remains unknown and experts say its a slow process to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Newlywed women found shot to death at Utah campsite
Protesters gathered outside The Commons of Hilltop and waved to passing cars, some of which...
Protest held at Commons of Hilltop
Design plan for GJFD's new Fire Station 3
Grand Junction Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station
Mesa County Board of Commissioners approve new Dominion voting equipment and contract extension
Board of Mesa County Commissioners unanimously approves new Dominion voting equipment and extends contract

Latest News

First centenarian to participate in the week long sporting event
Centenarian competing in Western Colorado Senior Games
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Empowered Chiropractic Logo
New family owned business called Empowered Chiropractic to open early next month
The COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the unpredictability of the virus as it evolves,...
COVID-19 vaccine recommended for those previously infected with virus, says MCPH