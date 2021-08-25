Mesa Co. Commissioners approve Dominion voting equipment contract extension

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners voted to keep Dominion voting machines at their meeting Tuesday afternoon. The county has until the end of August to replace voting equipment and get it approved for use in the upcoming election in November. Colo. Sec. of State Jena Griswold decertified the county’s voting equipment earlier in August citing security compromises.

Citizens voiced opposition to keeping Dominion machines for elections in Mesa Co. at the meeting. The commissioners explained their decision. They said these machines have not been tied to large-scale fraud despite allegations made to that effect. According to Commissioner Janet Rowland, “Dominion machines have been tested in 62 [Colo.] counties at least 868 times. They passed every test. First each county in each election has a bipartisan board to test the voting system prior to using it. That’s 455 per-collection logic and accuracy tests. And Dominion passed all 455.”

A number of members of the public addressed the commissioners and asked them to go with Clear Ballot voting systems or a hand count. The commissioners said that they are saving money going with Dominion over Clear Ballot. They also explained that hand counts have been shown to be less accurate than elections with machines like Dominion’s. Commissioner Scott McInnis said Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, whose office is under criminal investigation for alleged improper election system management, has not been in close contact through this process. McInnis is asking for her to come to work in person.

According to him ”This is the first time in my career that I’ve dealt with an elected official who’s gone into hiding. I’ve dealt with plenty of elected officials who’ve truly had threats against her life, we’ve had to provide security, it’s a pretty common event when I served in the United States Congress, but I haven’t dealt with a fellow elected official who’s gone into hiding.”

Clerk Peters said in a statement that “Because of the threats and attempts on my well being I’ve been advised to work remotely for now.” McInnis also explained that the county will provide Clerk Peters with security so she can safely perform her responsibilities. Though Griswold stripped Peters of her election supervision power, Peters has other county duties she oversees, including motor vehicle matters.

Some residents expressed disappointment with the commissioners for their decision after the meeting. The choice they made going ahead with Dominion machines went against the overall sentiments of every member of the public who spoke out at Tuesday’s gathering. The commissioners are saying they are determined that elections go smoothly in Mesa Co. Plans for elections coming up include checking tallies from Dominion machines against those from hand counts and Clear Ballot machines to ensure accuracy and integrity, according to the commissioners.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.