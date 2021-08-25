Advertisement

Family Health West to host meet and greet events with CEO

Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Korrey Klein, M.D. Family Health West President and Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting two meet and greet events in the upcoming weeks to allow the public a chance to speak with him and provide feedback.

FHW says these meet and greets are for the purpose of hearing more from community members about the services they currently utilize and what they would like to see in the future from FHW.

“As I near the time to do strategic planning with my hospital board, I also want to hear from residents and the community about how we are doing at Family Health West,” Klein said. “I find I get really great feedback from people when I talk to them one-on-one or in small groups and find out what services they already utilize with us and what services they would like to see us implement.”

Meet and Greet Events:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Fruita Rec (Community) Center, located at 324 N. Coulson St. in Fruita
  • Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at Aspen Street Coffee, located at 136 E. Aspen Ave. in Fruita

Residents who are unable to make it to the meet and greets but still want to provide feedback are welcomed to email marketing@fhw.org before Sept. 15 to submit their comments.

