COVID-19 vaccine recommended for those previously infected with virus, says MCPH

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is continuing to recommend COVID-19 vaccination even for those who have already been infected with the virus.

Of the about 19,000 total COVID-19 cases documented in the county, there have been 94 reinfections. The health department is saying those numbers are only known cases. To get a better handle on the actual numbers, the department says to multiply confirmed cases by three or four. MCPH is explaining why they are recommending vaccines for those who may have coronavirus antibodies.

According to department spokeswoman Stefany Busch, ”The reason why our reinfection rate is low when we look at the numbers is because of those antibodies. But we’re just not sure how this virus can change at any given moment. How long do those antibodies last? We’re still learning so much about this virus, this disease, that the best thing to do, the safest option is to get vaccinated.”

The health department is saying the low reinfection rates are good news, but also that mutations of the virus are still a concern. The department is adding that the current low reinfection rates are subject to change as the virus evolves.

