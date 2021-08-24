Protest held at Commons of Hilltop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Protests against COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health and assisted living facility employees continued into the afternoon at the Commons of Hilltop senior assisted living facility in Grand Junction.

These protests go hand-in-hand with a petition going around online against vaccine requirements for healthcare workers. Petition author Daniel Vaden shared some of his concerns. “One thing that was on my mind when I started this was the fact that there are hundreds and hundreds of healthcare workers in our community that are being affected by this mandate, and as a whole I don’t think that our community supports this, and so I wanted to help get the word out about that.”

Commons of Hilltop CEO Mike Stahl explained the facility’s action requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees. “This all affects everybody differently. And we hear that, and we’re going to do all that we can to have the safest environment possible for our seniors.”

Many healthcare workers and Mesa County residents are making their voices heard on this issue.

According to Vaden, “You know, we have healthcare workers that are a part of our group in support of this movement that have received the vaccine, and they openly tell us, look, I got the vaccine for myself, but I don’t think it’s right for anyone to force it on anybody.”

One nurse expects to lose his job over his decision to skip the COVID-19 vaccine. According to LPN Danny Tribble, “At first my company was going to do exemptions, but they’ve decided to elect out of that, so I have until Oct. 31 and I will be unemployed.”

As of Monday evening, the petition against these vaccine requirements had almost 5,000 signatures.

