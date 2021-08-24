Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine receives full FDA approval

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This morning the FDA announced it granted full approval for the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine in individuals 16 years and older. The vaccine was approved for emergency use in December 2020 but officials say this full approval will be a big game changer.

The FDA went forward with this approval after 6 months of studies and trial data supporting the usage, safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials project this full approval from the FDA will greatly increase vaccination rates. Not only locally in our valley, but throughout the country. As polls and surveys have shown a large amount of the unvaccinated population were waiting on this approval before they went forward due to safety concerns.

“We’re definitely under vaccinated in Mesa County,” said Mesa County Public Health RN/BSN Savannah Herland. We’re under 50% and we need to see that increase in order to protect our most vulnerable. So with this increased surge it could give us a better opportunity to protect our community.”

Mesa County has given over 30,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Health officials do anticipate a surge in vaccination as they expect Pfizer to become the preference in vaccine type but they say they have plenty of supply to accommodate that.

“What we know from our local health officials and those working day to day with patents is that they just need to know that this has been studied enough,” said Mesa County Public Health Communications Specialist Allison Howe. “And having that stamp of approval from the FDA is that final piece of that information puzzle to know that yes this is safe and been studied enough.”

In a press conference held at Mesa County Public Health August 13, local hospital CEOs said a large majority of the unvaccinated population in mesa county have been holding off until this FDA full approval came in. Due to vaccine hesitancy over safety. So health officials expect a large influx of people coming in to get vaccinated this week as vaccine confidence increases.

“I never thought heavily on getting the vaccine,” said Jaison Rosa-Miranda Smith who receives his first Pfizer vaccine today. “It’s not that I’m against the vaccine. If I had a choice I wasn’t gonna get it myself, especially since it’s newer and all the vaccines are newer. The reason why I chose Pfizer is because it’s the first FDA approved one and I trust the FDA, I’ve been getting shots from them for a long time I think they know what they’re doing.”

Health officials also project this full approval will cause more businesses to initiate vaccination mandates.

