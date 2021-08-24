Advertisement

Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work

Mesa County FEMA Award
Mesa County FEMA Award(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County has been honored with a Federal Emergency Management Agency National Flood Insurance Program Award.

The County received the award due to the community’s preventative actions to protect citizens from flooding and also because the County has exceeded the National Flood Insurance Program participation and management requirements to reduce flood risks in flood hazard areas. Mesa County also makes sure to educate the community who live or have their business in a potential high flood hazard area. As a result of this award, flood insurance rates will be reduced by an additional 5% in Mesa County.

”We do a lot of cleaning of coverts, drainages,” said Mesa County Public Works Engineering Department Regulatory Programs Manager Carrie Gudorf. “We go through some washes and remove tamarisk and Russian olives so the carrying capacities can be met in those channels.”

Another mitigation project Mesa County has done to prevent flooding is installing ponds in which pipelines collect water from the high flood areas in the city and divert it to ponds which dump the water into the river.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Governor Polis speaks on COVID-19 Vaccine after FDA approval
D51 school buses
District 51′s COVID-19 Dashboard returns
The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases rising in Mesa Co.
Palisade Peach Fest
Last day of 52nd annual Palisade Peach Festival

Latest News

Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue moose
Moose calf rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue moose
Calf moose rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Central High School experiencing traffic overflow