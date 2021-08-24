Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A massive fire broke out at CORRecycling around 6:00 p.m. this evening. All available units within the Grand Junction Fire Dept. have been called out to fight the fire. The recycling plant is located at on the 700-block of Arrowest Rd. People are being asked to avoid G Road in that area.

