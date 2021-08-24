Advertisement

Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction

There are concerns about the fumes emitted from the electronics recycling facility as the fire blazes
Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:34 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A massive fire broke out at CORRecycling around 6:00 p.m. this evening. All available units within the Grand Junction Fire Dept. have been called out to fight the fire. The recycling plant is located at on the 700-block of Arrowest Rd. People are being asked to avoid G Road in that area.

