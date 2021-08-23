Advertisement

Mesa County Workforce Center is hosting their annual job fair

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Workforce Center is hosting their annual job fair next week, as well as a job fair workshop tomorrow to help prepare attendants ahead of time.

Before the job fair, there will be a Preparing for the Job Fair Workshop offered in-person or virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Workshop topics include:

  • The online application process
  • Targeting your resume
  • Preparing for your interview
  • Networking

The Fall JobFest Job Fair is taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesa County Work Center located at the South Parking Lot.

At 9:30 a.m., a half hour before the job fair starts, the job fair will be exclusively available to veterans and those who participate in the Preparing for the Job Fair Workshop.

Residents should keep in mind:

  • 50 employers from various industries, with all levels of positions, will be at the job fair.
  • Bring your resume and dress for success (this will be an outdoor event).
  • This is a free event, there is no cost for employers or job seekers to participate.
  • Be prepared and create an account ahead of time at connectingcolorado.com.

For more information, please visit mcwfc.us.

For questions about the MCWFC or these events, please call at (970) 248-7560 or email jobservice@mesacounty.us

