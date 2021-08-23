Advertisement

Join Grand Junction City Manager for coffee

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City of Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton is inviting residents to join him for coffee to discuss and gather feedback on city programs, services, and to answer questions.

Coffee with the City Manager will take place on Monday, Aug. 30 at Octopus Coffee, located at 759 Horizon Dr. from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Coffee with the City Manager
Coffee with the City Manager(City of Grand Junction)

The event is open to the public with an informal drop-in setting, which allows for the community to discuss topics of importance to them.

