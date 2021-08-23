Advertisement

First day of the fall semester at Colorado Mesa University

Classes start at CMU.
Classes start at CMU.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Today marks the first day of fall classes for Colorado Mesa University students.

“I’m just super excited to be back on campus,” said senior student Parker Mason.

Some students and faculty have been eagerly waiting for the moment they could return to campus.

“To see everyone’s face maskless and everyone smiling having a good time,” said Mason. “I’m really excited just to be back.”

They say they’re ready to make up for the year that COVID-19 changed.

“Since COVID isn’t quite as significant on campus as it was last year, we’re able to do more events and I think people will be able to find their place on campus better,” said senior student Bailey. “It should be a good year.”

The faculty is just as excited for the upcoming semester. Some have been working all summer to prepare for classes to start.

“You know we do it every year but there’s an extra level of excitement this year,” said director of student life Shanea Mundee. “We always love our students back here. We hope they feel like this is their home. We feel like our house is more full when they’re here.”

Mundee says she thanks both the facility and staff for trusting CMU and making this semester possible.

“Thank you to the staff for all their hard work, the faculty for adjusting and accommodating all our students,” said Mundee. “Also for the students for trusting us to come back here and know that they’re safe and let us take care of them.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 school buses
District 51′s COVID-19 Dashboard returns
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating
Palisade Peach Fest
Last day of 52nd annual Palisade Peach Festival
The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases rising in Mesa Co.
Colorado Department of Transportation I-70 Glenwood Canyon Update 8/19/20
Progress made on I-70 Glenwood Canyon

Latest News

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Join Grand Junction City Manager for coffee
Protester sign
Health care workers hit the streets to protest vaccine mandate
Mesa County Workforce Center Job Fest
Mesa County Workforce Center is hosting their annual job fair
The Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition partners with local agencies to determine where mitigation...
Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition Launches First Fundraising Campaign