CMU and Mesa Mall hold Mav Attack event for incoming students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As Colorado Mesa University students prepare for the fall semester to begin tomorrow, both the college and the Mesa Mall held a Mav Attack event for students to connect.

“We’re here to have fun, get the students to join the community, let them know what’s going on around here, and just a lot of fun and mingling,” said CMU senior biology student Nima Sherpa.

The event had giveaways, music, a photo booth, and information about the college. Plus Mesa County Public Health was on site administering all 3 COVID vaccines as well as boosters for the immunocompromised.

“Today is primarily about introducing our new students into the community and getting them out and off campus that way they don’t feel so awkward when they come off,” said CMU mechanical engineering technology student Madison Hill. And to get our community more involved with our school as well. We are growing pretty fast so we want to make sure we include our community with that.”

CMU had a shuttle taking students to and from the campus to Mesa Mall where the event was held. This was especially ideal for freshmen who don’t know the area as well as students who live on campus. All the freshmen in attendance were super excited for their first day of college tomorrow.

“I’m gonna be a freshman at CMU and I’m super excited for my classes,” said CMU freshman political science student Victoria Lopez.

Freshmen from around the western part of the country had various reasons for choosing CMU.

“Someone came and gave a presentation and it drew me in,” said CMU freshman nursing student Madison Parker. “It had everything I was looking for in a college.”

“I chose it because it was super small and that’s what I wanted, to know my professors,” said Lopez.

