GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights from D51 High School Softball and Soccer, along with a Grand Junction Rockies doubleheader.

Notable scores:

D51 Softball

Meeker 2, Palisade 7

Frederick 16, Grand Junction 6

Frederick 15, Grand Junction 0

Pioneer Baseball League

Ogden 7, GJ Rockies 9

Ogden 4, GJ Rockies 5

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.