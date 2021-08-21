Raft the River Float Trip and Dinner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - RiversEdge West will host their annual River Float Trip and Dinner on Saturday at 3 pm.

This event is a great and fun way for adults to connect to the river, learn about critical issues, and communicate with other community members.

“We stop and talk about restoration projects and how we work on wildlife habitat projects in conjunction with local, federal, and state governments,” said Rusty Lloyd, Executive Director of RiversEdge West.

The event will start at the Rimrock Adventure boat ramp and will go down to Loma. A shuttle will take the participants back.

The event is a fundraiser and will include food and drinks. All the money will go towards RiversEdge West to further help with projects.

If you want to learn more about the event or wish to purchase tickets, you can head to their website by clicking here.

