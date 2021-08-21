Advertisement

Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating

Supporters argue vaccination should be a personal choice, among other reasons
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A petition against mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees at health centers and assisted living facilities in Mesa Co. is going around online.

Those in support of this petition are saying that mandatory vaccine requirements for employees is a violation of medical ethics, Constitutional rights, and other codes. They are asking that facilities in Mesa Co. with such requirements withdraw those mandates.

So far, the petition has over 2,600 signatures and counting. Comments attached to it read sentiments saying vaccination should be a personal choice among others. As reported, Mesa Co. providers including St. Mary’s and Community Hospitals, Family Health West, and Mind Springs Health will be requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees effective Nov. 1. The organizations made their collective announcement at a press conference on Aug. 13.

According to Community Hospital President and CEO Thomas Tobin, who spoke about the matter during that press conference, ”We think one of the biggest things that can help us is if the FDA would get busy and get it approved. We hear studies anywhere from twenty to 50% of unvaccinated people are saying that because of the FDA approval, that’s what they’re waiting for. So we’re hoping that’ll be soon. Potentially by Labor Day.”

The website associated with the petition called “Stop the Mandate Grand Junction” says that protests on this issue are coming.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office executes search warrant on A Pawn Shop
Three men accused of selling stolen goods to A Pawn Shop
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
House fire in the 300 block of Acoma Drive
One person taken to the hospital after fire breaks out in an Orchard Mesa neighborhood
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 Milepost 43
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 at Milepost 43
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly crash

Latest News

The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases rising in Mesa Co.
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all...
Kart Racing for Heroes welcomes Grand Valley first responders
Colorado River at Rimrock Adventure boat ramp
Raft the River Float Trip and Dinner
Monument Ridge Elementary School
District 51 strategic plan