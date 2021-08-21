Kart Racing for Heroes welcomes Grand Valley first responders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Kart Racing for Heroes offered an evening of fun on Friday at the Grand Junction Motor Speedway to Grand Valley first responders.

The group puts on events like this here, in Denver, and in Las Vegas to thank those who assist victims of drunk drivers. Teams from the Grand Junction Police Department, Lower Valley Fire Protection District, and more got together to compete on the track. Friday’s event was done in honor of two victims killed in the area by a drunk driver in 2007.

One of the victim’s father, Peter VonFeldt, explained why they were gathered at the speedway. ”Today we’re honoring my daughter, who was killed by a drunk driver, and also her boyfriend, who was killed by the same drunk driver. And they were killed right down the street here on I-70 at Mile Marker 35. And so, they basically do Kart Racing for Heroes for all the first responders that come out and help those crash victims.”

You can learn more about the Kart Racing for Heroes non-profit here.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.