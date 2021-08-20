Advertisement

Why sprinklers may be in use at parks during rainfall

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou provides an explanation
Rain falling at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction, Colo.
Rain falling at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have noticed that some sprinkler systems are still going despite the rain Grand Junction has been having. Some watering systems have still been operating at city parks, among other locations.

Even though the Grand Valley has had some rainfall these past few days, however, the area is still in a drought as well. The City of Grand Junction is encouraging residents to use less water given the current situation.

According to Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou, rainfall exceeding one third of an inch will shut down most sprinklers, like what happened on Thursday. Meanwhile, areas where turf is struggling or where new seeds have just been planted are watered as usual.

According to resident Susan McCoy, “It’s out here raining, pouring, and large businesses, banks, and such-what, have their water going. During my driving I have not noticed any homeowner.”

Sherbenou also says that city parks are watered on a conservation-focused schedule that relates to the growing season. This not only preserves water resources, but promotes healthier turf, according to the Parks and Recreation director.

