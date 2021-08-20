Rivers Edge West receives a check from Alpine Bank

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rivers Edge West, a non-profit organization, received on Wednesday a donation of $10,000 from Alpine Bank. The bank presented the check at the Blue Heron Boat Ramp.

The organization plans on using the check to help improve the river’s health, lower the number of invasive plant species and educate the public about the river.

“The rivers are so important to our community. They provide us with all the things that we need like recreation, the wildlife habitat, vibrant agricultural production. The investments that Alpine Bank is doing is really helping these areas along the river.” said Rusty Lloyd, Executive Director of Rivers Edge West

“Some of the money is going to support our community and education program. So we can get that information in the hands of people that want to know more about how our rivers function and the importance to our community.”

River Edge West wants to put a focus on education and community outreach before attending to other projects.

