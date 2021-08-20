Advertisement

New sculptures added to Fruita

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Art and Culture Board together with the City of Fruita had new sculptures installed in the round-about just off exit 19 on I-70.

The Fruita Arts and Culture Board is committed to promoting, supporting and encouraging the arts and culture opportunities in Fruita. The Board was appointed by the City of Fruita in its efforts to advance the cultural, educational and economic growth of its community.

Before the sculptures there was only a patch of dirt, so they thought what a better way to make the area more appealing than by showcasing a local artist. Jeff Bates is the artists chosen by the city to create the art. As a Fruita resident as well as already having some his work through town, he seemed to be a natural fit.

The sculptures are meant to represent the agriculture and recreation in the Grand Valley.

