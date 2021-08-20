Advertisement

Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.(CNN/KGTV)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – SeaWorld said a 6-year-old female orca died Thursday.

Animal care specialists and veterinarians started treating Amaya after she began showing signs of illness on Wednesday, SeaWorld said.

The killer whale’s condition continued to decline rapidly, and her death was sudden and unexpected.

SeaWorld said this is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya, who inspired millions of people to appreciate and learn more about orcas.

The specialists who cared for her are heartbroken.

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.

Amaya was the youngest orca at SeaWorld. Both she and her parents live in SeaWorld San Diego.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office executes search warrant on A Pawn Shop
Three men accused of selling stolen goods to A Pawn Shop
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
House fire in the 300 block of Acoma Drive
One person taken to the hospital after fire breaks out in an Orchard Mesa neighborhood
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 Milepost 43
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 at Milepost 43
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly crash

Latest News

CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon....
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened after safety closure to flashflood warning
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
FILE - In this Aug. 9 2021, file photo a Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents...
US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID-19
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
COVID anxiety rising amid delta surge, AP-NORC poll finds