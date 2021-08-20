Advertisement

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened after safety closure to flashflood warning

Glenwood Canyon was closed for two days due to safety concerns
CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon....
CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon. 8/10/2021(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -I-70 is back open this morning, after CDOT closed the interstate in Glenwood Canyon near the Grizzly Creek burn scar to due a flash flood warning on Wednesday afternoon, as rainstorms swept through the area.

But the reopening is subject to change as CDOT says they’ll have crews monitoring the weather forecasts closely and is prepared to close the roadway in the event the National Weather Service issues another flash flood warning.

Meanwhile, CDOT says drivers should plan for slower speeds through the canyon and expect congestion near mile post 123.5 where traffic is reduced to one lane.

CDOT says crews have been working to repair the roads since mudslides hit the area and so far the repairs have held up well against the rain.

Meanwhile, CDOT says drivers are encouraged to ‘know before you go’, check for weather updates, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions.

