Federal Election Committee sends RFAI report to Congresswoman Boebert

Federal Election Committee Information Request to Rep. Boebert
Federal Election Committee Information Request to Rep. Boebert(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Federal Election Committee sent a RFAI report to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert requesting more information about the possible misuse of campaign funds.

The Federal Election Committee says the report is not an accusation of wrongdoing. But an opportunity for Representative Boebert to clarify or fix the public record report indicating she used campaign funds for personal use. She has until September 21st to respond.

Congresswoman Boebert’s team responded to our questions for clarification saying she accidentally made a personal Venmo payment. But her team tells us she immediately refunded it once she realized her mistake. However, we’re told it was too late and the refund did not make the same Quarterly report that the initial charge happened during.

