The Western Colorado Senior Games to begin on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is hosting their 20th annual Western Colorado Senior Games. The games will start on Monday, Aug. 23 and end on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The games are a weeklong athletic competition that showcases the athleticism of over 200 athletes, ages 50 years and older. Spectators are welcome to join any of the events. Events scheduled for the games include pickleball, a 5k run/walk, swimming, axe throwing, basketball, and more.

A health fair will also take place on Friday, Aug. 27 and will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is open for the public to attend.

Those who attend the health fair can receive a free skin cancer screening, COVID-19 vaccine, learn about Medicare, take a gentle yoga class, and learn about other various health and wellness topics.

To view the schedule for the Western Colorado Senior Games, please visit gjcity.org/seniorgames.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.