Vehicle crash reported on I-70 at Milepost 43

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At 1:07 p.m. today, the Colorado State Patrol received a report of a vehicle crash near Milepost 43.

Colorado State Patrol reported one vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 hydroplaned and ran into the guardrail. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

UPDATE: By 2:11 p.m. the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic traveling eastbound were reopened.

