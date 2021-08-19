Advertisement

U.S. Senator Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the...
Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper released a statement after testing positive for COVID-19.

The statement reads, “After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician. I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!”

