One person taken to the hospital after fire breaks out in an Orchard Mesa neighborhood

House fire in the 300 block of Acoma Drive
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -One person was taken to St. Mary’s hospital, another treated on scene after a fire broke out in a two-unit, Orchard Mesa home.

This happened at a home on Acoma Drive near Unaweep Avenue, shutting down the road for several hours while fire crews worked the scene.

Witnesses on scene report hearing an explosion just before the flames roared up around 7:30 last night.

The Grand Junction Fire Department said the fire originated in one of the units, and spread to the second. The unit where the fire started sustained substantial structural damage. The secondary unit sustained only smoke damage. The two people living there were inside the units when the fire broke out. Fire officials said there was also an unknown amount of puppies inside the home, that perished in the fire.

There are other neighboring homes nearby, but none of them received any damage from the fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

