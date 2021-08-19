Advertisement

Mesa County Partners wins big check

Women's Giving Club giving check to Mesa County Partners
Women's Giving Club giving check to Mesa County Partners(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:21 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Women’s Giving Club recently announced the new winner for a big check.

The club holds a meeting during each quarter of the year. The conference is to vote on which local nonprofit they would nominate to get a big check.

It works by the club naming three randomly drawn organizations, with respective nominees providing brief information and an endorsement. They then take a vote and award an organization of their choosing.

The club, which has 187 plus women, pledges $100 per quarter to help award an organization during the meeting.

The Women’s Giving Club nominated Mesa County Partners to win the top vote during the recent quarterly meeting.

They are an organization that helps young people develop positive acceptance of responsibility for actions that they took. They offer three different programs, including one-to-one mentoring, restitution/ community service work, and the Western Colorado conservation corps. Out of the three programs they offer, mentoring is among the most popular.

On Wednesday, the Women’s Giving Club awarded a check worth $18,700 that they can use to help fund the three programs that they offer.

