Mesa Co. Commissioners, Sec. of State in conflict over election appointment power

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The two people selected to take over Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ election oversight responsibilities spoke out on Wednesday regarding the current situation. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold appointed Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner to step in. Shortly after her appointment, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners appointed former Secretary of State Wayne Williams for the same role.

While conflict between Griswold and the commissioners may arise over who ultimately has the authority to fill the vacancy, both Reiner and Williams say they are focused on running secure elections in Mesa County.

According to Reiner, neither of them knew that Griswold and the commissioners would put forward conflicting appointments. After the news broke, Reiner said they got in touch and agreed that working together regardless of how things play out would best serve Mesa County residents.

Williams explained that, “until such time as a resolution occurs, Sheila and I are working together. We’ve worked together for a number of years. We were county clerks together, she was a county clerk when I was Secretary of State. We each have great confidence in each other’s abilities, and so we’ve sent correspondence out to staff to let them know that on major decisions we’re going to be conferring.”

Reiner shared her view that, “What’s most important to both of us is that Mesa County can count on the voting systems, and the election staff in Mesa County feels supported, and that we will have a successful recovery from this.”

When asked about this thoughts regarding the allegations raised against Clerk Peters and whether she should resign, Williams had this to say: “Yes, given, unless... everything I’ve read is wrong. But if you violate the public trust, and you impact the integrity of the election systems, then that is a situation that makes it so you cannot effectively perform that job.”

The commissioners said last night that they are determined that Griswold does not get her way in making elections-oversight appointments, indicating that they will go to court if needed to sort this out. Reiner explained that she’s been in touch with Griswold’s office to let her know how things stand here in Mesa County. “I just let the Secretary of State know, through her staff member, that you know we’re fine, things on the ground are going fine while they work out their conflict.”

Griswold’s office is saying that the commissioners do not have the authority to appoint an election supervisor. The commissioners are saying they do have that authority and Griswold does not.

The Secretary of State’s Office is also saying that they are working to provide oversight and ensure election integrity in the county.

