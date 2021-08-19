Advertisement

Join City of Grand Junction Mayor for coffee

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(Richard Vogel | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City of Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel is inviting residents to join him for an informal meeting to discuss issues that are important to the community.

Coffee with City of Grand Junction Mayor Chuck
Coffee with City of Grand Junction Mayor Chuck(City of Grand Junction)

The meeting does not require an RSVP and is an informal come-and-go setting. Residents can speak with Mayor McDaniel about issues that are important to them.

Coffee with Chuck will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Octopus Coffee located on 759 Horizon Dr.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly crash
Video from KKCO 11 News
District 51 parents raise concerns during school board meeting
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Video from KKCO 11 News
Mesa County Commissioners reject state action in appointing election supervisor
Senior Alert - Kenneth Leroy Ingrim
Found: Senior Kenneth Ingrim safely located

Latest News

Vehicle crash reported on I-70 Milepost 43
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 at Milepost 43
Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the...
U.S. Senator Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID-19
Senior Alert - Kenneth Leroy Ingrim
Found: Senior Kenneth Ingrim safely located
Western Colorado Senior Games Take Place Next Week in Grand Junction
The Western Colorado Senior Games to begin on Monday