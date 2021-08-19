Join City of Grand Junction Mayor for coffee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City of Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel is inviting residents to join him for an informal meeting to discuss issues that are important to the community.

Coffee with City of Grand Junction Mayor Chuck (City of Grand Junction)

The meeting does not require an RSVP and is an informal come-and-go setting. Residents can speak with Mayor McDaniel about issues that are important to them.

Coffee with Chuck will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Octopus Coffee located on 759 Horizon Dr.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.